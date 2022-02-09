      Weather Alert

Bangor Township Buys New Fire Engine

Dave Maurer
Feb 9, 2022 @ 7:01am

The Bangor Township Fire Department in Bay County will be hosting a new Fire Engine “Push-In” Ceremony this Saturday February 12, 2022. The ceremony will be held at Fire Station 7, 3921 Wheeler Road from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. The event will include brief comments, engine blessing, rides, fire safety materials, and light refreshments. All are welcome! Fire Chief Rob Glenn said “The Bangor Township Fire Department would like to thank the Bangor Community for funding this new fire engine. Our new engine replaces a 25 year old fire engine that has served Bangor well.”

Popular Posts
Department of State Revokes Saginaw Vehicle Dealer’s License
Chase Ends with Patrol Vehicle Crash; Two Caught
MyMichigan Medical Center Names Future Cancer Center
McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care Relax Visitor Restrictions
Man Claims Child is Kidnapped, Then Lights Car on Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On