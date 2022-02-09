Bangor Township Buys New Fire Engine

The Bangor Township Fire Department in Bay County will be hosting a new Fire Engine “Push-In” Ceremony this Saturday February 12, 2022. The ceremony will be held at Fire Station 7, 3921 Wheeler Road from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. The event will include brief comments, engine blessing, rides, fire safety materials, and light refreshments. All are welcome! Fire Chief Rob Glenn said “The Bangor Township Fire Department would like to thank the Bangor Community for funding this new fire engine. Our new engine replaces a 25 year old fire engine that has served Bangor well.”