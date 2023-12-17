WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Ascension Saint Mary’s Provides Holiday Gifts for over 200 Children

By christianamalacara
December 17, 2023 9:30AM EST
Ascension Standish (source: Ascension)

Ascension Saint Mary’s Mission Team, which consists of  associates, physicians and community volunteers collected toys, books, mittens, hats and more for over 200 children. They call themselves “ Santa’s Elves”. The team worked with local agencies to identify the families and their needs. The distribution of  those gifts was held at Ascension Saint Mary’s on December 15th.  This is the 32nd year Ascension Saint Mary’s  has held their gift giveaway for the area.

To learn more about the Ascension Mission Team visit healthcare.ascension.org

