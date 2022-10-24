Ascension Saint Mary’s Honors Neurosurgeon

Joseph Adel, MD. Image Provided by Ascension Saint Mary's

The Ascension Saint Mary’s Foundation has announced the 2022 Spirit of Saint Vincent Award recipient.

Doctor Joseph Adel will receive the prestigious award at the first in-person Cornette Ball since a two-year hiatus. The Spirit of Saint Vincent Award is given to physicians who have contributed long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community.

Doctor Adel is a board-certified, dually trained neurosurgeon who provides endovascular intervention procedures, as well as open cerebrovascular and skull-based neurosurgery. According to Ascension, under his leadership, the hospital achieved Comprehensive Stroke Care accreditation from The Joint Commission, the highest recognition of its kind.

The 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Spirit of Saint Vincent’s Award, Doctors Medley Larkin, DO and Steven McLean, MD, will also be recognized at the event on November 19th at Horizons Conference Center.