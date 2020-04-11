Area High School Shines Lights For Graduating Class
At 8:20pm Friday night {April 10th} (2020 hours-military time) the lights at Bay City Central’s “Elmer Engel Stadium” were turned on for 20 minutes 20 seconds, honoring the Bay City Central Class of 2020. Like most high schools in Michigan and elsewhere communities are finding nontraditional ways of recognizing this year’s graduates who cannot experience many of the traditions of years past because of the stay home, stay safe strategy to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. WSGW has a gallery where you can recognize your graduate. Simply scroll down the homepage at wsgw.com where you will be able to upload your grads picture and share a sentiment.