Annual “Click it or Ticket” Seatbelt Enforcement to Begin Monday

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) has announced dates for the annual “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign to remind drivers of the importance of wearing a seat belt.

From May 15 to June 4, officers from various departments across the state will be conducting increased seat belt enforcement, including Memorial Day weekend.

According to the agency, last year, 254 people were killed in traffic crashes in Michigan while not wearing seat belts, an increase of 11.4 percent from the previous year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says wearing a seat belt is the most effective way to reduce injuries and fatalities in car accidents.

Michigan law requires drivers, front-seat passengers, and passengers under 15 to wear a seat belt, and violators could face a fine of $65.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds and coordinated by OHSP.