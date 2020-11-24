Albee Twp Woman Dies from ATV Crash
(Alpha Media file photo)
An Albee township woman has died after being ejected from an ATV south of St Charles.
Saginaw County deputies responded to the crash near Gasper rd. & West Birch rd. shortly after 5:40pm this afternoon.
The woman was identified as 48-year-old Colleen Kelbey, who was ejected from the Side-by-Side style ATV driven by her 47-year-old husband after a last minute turn to avoid a ditch.
Kelbey was the only one hurt in the crash suffering severe head trauma, but her husband and their 6-year old child (who was also on board) escaped otherwise unharmed.
Saginaw county Undersheriff Miguel Gomez office shared, unfortunately, Kelbey died at the scene from her injuries.