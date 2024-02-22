WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

62-Year-Old Missing from Isabella County

February 22, 2024 6:00AM EST
Source: Shepherd Police Department

Police are asking for help locating a missing man from Isabella County.

According to the Shepherd Police Department, 62-year-old Steven Walton was last seen Tuesday leaving for Walmart in Mount Pleasant. Walton is a veteran suffering from PTSD and other medical issues, according to police, and is missing his left ear.

He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants, a tan sweater, and a black and blue checkered coat. He was driving a tan 2002 Ford Escape with a blue skull sticker on the rear window and handicap license plate 2278M1.

Anyone with information about Walton’s whereabouts is asked to call (989) 773-1000 or (989) 828-5045.

