SVSU Announces the Speaker for Upcoming Graduation Ceremony

Karen S. Carter, president of Dow’s Packaging & Specialty Plastics, has been selected to address the SVSU graduating class during two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, December 16 th. Carter has been widely recognized for her innovative leadership, including being named to the EMpower 100 Senior Executives Role Model List supported by Yahoo! Since joining Dow in 1993, Carter has served in a progression of roles. Prior to being named president of P&SP, Carter served four years as Dow’s chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer, successfully institutionalizing inclusion and diversity as key drivers for long-term growth.

The first of the two ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m., recognizing graduates from SVSU’s College of Arts & Behavioral Sciences; College of Science, Engineering & Technology; and the Scott L. Carmona College of Business. The second ceremony, at 2:30 p.m., celebrates graduates from the College of Education and the Crystal M. Lange College of Health & Human Services.

