Two Saginaw Residents Arrested for Allegedly Planning to Burn Down Woman’s Home

Two Saginaw residents were arrested after allegedly planning to burn down a woman’s house last week.

According to Michigan State Police, Leslie Burton and Carrie Peterson had a bag with 5 Molotov Cocktails when they were arrested last Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. near a woman’s house.

Prosecutors say the two believed the woman had started a fire that destroyed Peterson’s home on April 8th, and were planning to burn down her house with the devices.

Burton and Peterson are both charged with possessing or manufacturing an incendiary or explosive device with malicious intent, and are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 5th.