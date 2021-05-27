Photo courtesy of J.J. Boehm; Saginaw Valley State University
Eugene Marve, the first Saginaw Valley State University football player to play in the NFL has passed away at the age of 60 following a short hospitalization.
Marve, a Flint native, was a member of the SVSU team from 1978 to 1981.
He was named an NAIA First Team All-American in 1980 and 1981 and selected to the All-GLIAC team in 1979, 1980, and 1981 before being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 1982 NFL Draft.
His career lead him to play 11 seasons with the Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Diego Chargers.
Following his time in the NFL, Marve returned to SVSU to complete his bachelor’s degree in 1995, majoring in criminal justice.
Inducted into the inaugural class of SVSU’s Cardinal Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 and into the 27th class of the Flint Afro-American Hall of Fame in 2011; Marve is survived by his wife, Stacey, son, Robert, and daughter, Rebecca.