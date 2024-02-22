15-Year-Old Arrested after Fight Leads to Shots Fired Outside Saginaw High School Tuesday

Police say a 15-year-old was arrested after allegedly firing one or more gunshots outside Saginaw High Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30, a fight between two students outside the school reportedly escalated when a crowd gathered and joined in. According to police, the crowd was blocking a vehicle that was there to pick up a student, and the 15-year-old male suspect allegedly got out and fired a gun. Police say no one was struck and the crowd scattered.

Police responding to the scene stopped the vehicle, but when the driver exited, the suspect allegedly got into the driver seat and fled. The car eventually crashed near the intersection of Lapeer Avenue and 13th street.

Police say a 1-year-old child who was inside the vehicle was unharmed and the teen was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered.