14-Year-Old Arrested after Gun Found in John Glenn High School Locker

A 14-year-old student was arrested in Bay County after a gun was found in his locker Thursday morning.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:50 a student at John Glenn High School told a school resource officer that a classmate had a gun.

Both the high school and middle school were put into secure mode while deputies investigated. A handgun was found in the teen’s locker and he was arrested. No injuries were reported and classes resumed as normal by 11:00.

Authorities have not said if any threats were made or if the gun was loaded.