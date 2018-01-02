WSGW Morning Team Show: January 2, 2018

You think it’s cold now Tuesday WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

We continue to trend below normal with temperatures the next several days (normal high 30) and come Thursday, predictions are for a high of 6.

Have you ever received a parking ticket while in Detroit the past few years? The Detroit Free has a story suggesting you could potentially be part of a class action lawsuit regarding excessive parking tickets and late fines.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat reviewed predictions for the Lions, Spartans, and Wolverines (runs 6:59)

Hey Lions Fans! The 2018 schedule has been released as noted in the Detroit Free Press.

Speaking of Lions fans, this could be an obituary for a Lions fan!

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) _ An Ohio man’s tongue-in-cheek obituary has blamed the winless Cleveland Browns American football team for contributing to his demise. The obituary published in the Sandusky Register said Paul Stark died last Wednesday at a hospice facility after a brief illness “exacerbated by the

hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns.” The team won one game and lost 15 last season and had lost all 15 this year ahead of Sunday’s finale in

Pittsburgh, which they also lost. Even so, Stark’s obituary included a nugget of

the optimism voiced by some long-suffering fans. It said the 80-year-old

Mansfield native “passed just before the Browns were prepared to turn the

corner.”

Here is the culmination of Goat Watch 2017! The Goat survived. It did not burn. It was dismantled today in preparation to return Christmas 2018.

If you are wondering what Goat Watch is all about, send me a note and I'll tell you 🙂

charlie@wsgw.com

As of New Year’s Day, California is a “Sanctuary State”. Some who disagree made their views known by attaching signs below several “Welcome to California” signs on highways…

A legendary rocker lives on in a book club…

UNDATED (AP) _ David Bowie’s son says his father was “a beast of a reader,”

so he’s launching a book club of his father’s favorite books. Film director

Duncan Jones wrote last week on Twitter one of his father’s favorites was Peter Ackroyd’s “Hawksmoor,” then he invited others to read it too. He set a

deadline of February 1. Jones says they’ll get into “the heavy stuff” later.

If you want to guess at what might be coming up, Bowie’s website published his favorite 100 books in 2013.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Ringo Starr “The No No Song“. In honor of Ringo achieving knighthood for his solo music and charitable work. This is his last Top Ten Hit in the U.S.

