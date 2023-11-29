WSGW OnLine Poll: When is it Time for Christmas Decorations and Music (results)

(November 22 – 29)

WSGW OnLine Poll: When is it Time for Christmas Decorations and Music

For many years, there has been debate over when Christmas decorations should start to be displayed and Christmas music should start to be played.

There are some who think it’s okay before Thanksgiving or even Halloween. Others say Christmas should wait until at least Thanksgiving.

There are those that say as soon as it’s October and those that say wait until December.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: When do You think it’s okay to start displaying Christmas decorations and playing Christmas music?

Anytime, even before Halloween – 16%

Wait until at least after Halloween – 8%

Not until Thanksgiving – 46%

Once the month of December arrives – 30%