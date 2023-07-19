WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Supreme Court Term Limits (results)

By Charlie Rood
July 19, 2023 3:59AM EDT
Share
WSGW OnLine Poll: Supreme Court Term Limits (results)
Supreme Court

(July 12 – 19)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Supreme Court Term Limits

Recently, following a series of ethics revelations, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed term limits for Supreme Court Justices. She specifically cited Justice Thomas and Justice Alito.

Pelosi says it’s a body, chosen for life, never have to run for office, nominated, confirmed for life with no accountability for their ethics behavior.

Term limits on the Supreme Court would require a constitutional amendment, or Congress could pass legislation requiring justices to retire, take senior status with lesser duties, or move to an appeals court.

POLL QUESTION: Would you support term limits for Supreme Court Justices?
Yes – 7%
Yes, but only if term limits applied to Congress as well – 38%
No – 54%
I’m Not Sure – 1%

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
3

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House
4

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets
5

Firefighters Extinguish Combine Fire in Frankenmuth Wheat Field