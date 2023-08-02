WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Schools Sue Social Media (results)

By Charlie Rood
August 2, 2023 4:13AM EDT
(July 26 – August 2)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Schools Sue Social Media

Nearly 200 school districts (so far) have joined litigation against the parent companies of Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube. The lawsuites allege social-media causes harm toward youth by creating classroom disciplinary problems, mental-health issues, and diverting resources from education.

Opponents suggest the litigation is an “end-run” around the Section 230 law passed by Congress in 1996, which says companies generally aren’t liable for third-party content.

Supporters contend social-media is an addictive product that pushes destructive content to youth and that the product isn’t protected by Section 230.

POLL QUESTION: Do you believe social media companies should be held liable for alleged harm to youth?
Yes  –  73%
No  –  20%
I’m Not Sure  –  7%

