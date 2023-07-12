WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan's Potential "Misgender" Law (results)

By Charlie Rood
July 12, 2023 4:10AM EDT
(July 5 – 12)

Michigan's Potential "Misgender" Law

A bill has just passed the Michigan House that could make the state the first to make it illegal to harass or intimidate someone by purposefully misgendering them. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill is part of a legislative package to expand protection for individuals on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The bill states ” ‘intimidate’ means a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable individual to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened, and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, or threatened.”

Offenders would be guilty “of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years, or by a fine of not more than $10,000.”

Critics say it violates people’s rights under the First Amendment.

POLL QUESTION: Should Michigan become the first state with a law making it illegal to harass or intimidate someone by purposefully misgendering them?
Yes –  2%
No –  96%
I’m Not Sure –  2%

