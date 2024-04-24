WSGW OnLine Poll: Israel Attacked by Iran (results)

(April 17 – 24, 2024)

Iran says it launched it’s recent attack on Israel in response to a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.

There are foreign policy analysts suggesting any Israeli response must take into account international pressure to show restraint. Israel was defended during the attack by allies including the Unites State, the UK, France, as well as Jordan.

Others say Israel would be well within its rights to defend itself without any consideration to world opinion.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: How do You think Israel should formulate a response to the attack by Iran?

Do whatever they think necessary – 83%

Demonstrate restraint – 14%

I’m Not Sure – 3%