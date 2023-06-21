WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: The Indictment of Former President Trump (results)

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida where he will attend a campaign rally for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is running for governor. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(June 14 – 21, 2023)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: The Indictment of Former President Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted for illegally retaining classified government records at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, plus obstruction of justice.

He has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys may ask for the case to be dismissed.

The news and opinions regarding this case are off the charts. You can expect more as the case proceeds.

Poll Question for YOU: At this moment, based on what you have heard and seen and based upon your personal opinion, do you think former President Trump is guilty or not guilty?

Guilty – 40%

Not Guilty – 58%

I’m Not Sure – 2%