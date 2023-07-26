WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: High Occupancy Vehicle Lanes in Michigan (results)

(July 19 – 26)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: High Occupancy Vehicle Lanes in Michigan

Recently, the state House passed legislation that would allow the Michigan Department of Transportation to designate high occupancy lanes.

This would apply only to new construction, such as an I-75 rebuild in Oakland County. In order to qualify for federal funding, high occupancy lanes must be part of the project. This project could lose $40 million in federal funds. Current laws bar these lanes.

The legislation would allow vehicles with more than one individual or buses to use the lanes. Violation would carry a civil fine.

POLL QUESTION: Should new road construction be able to have high occupancy lanes?

Yes, it’s an overall good idea – 7%

Yes, because we don’t want to lose federal funding – 11%

No, don’t do it just for the money – 12%

No, it’s an overall bad idea – 66%

I’m Not Sure – 4%