WSGW OnLine Poll: Angels (results)
August 9, 2023 4:17AM EDT
(August 2 – 9)
A recent poll conducted by the AP and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed about 7 in 10 U.S. adults believe in angels.
That includes 84% with a religious affiliation and 33% without one. An angel expert says those numbers track with historical surveys.
A chaplain says people are yearning for something greater than themselves, beyond their own understanding, and for many angels are safe.
WSGW POLL QUESTION FOR YOU: Do You believe in angels?
Yes – 96%
No – 3%
I’m Not Sure – 1%