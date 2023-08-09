WSGW OnLine Poll: Angels (results)

(August 2 – 9)

A recent poll conducted by the AP and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed about 7 in 10 U.S. adults believe in angels.

That includes 84% with a religious affiliation and 33% without one. An angel expert says those numbers track with historical surveys.

A chaplain says people are yearning for something greater than themselves, beyond their own understanding, and for many angels are safe.

WSGW POLL QUESTION FOR YOU: Do You believe in angels?

Yes – 96%

No – 3%

I’m Not Sure – 1%