WSGW Morning Team Show: July 19, 2022 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jul 18, 2022 @ 11:03pm

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

TODAY is the First of Three “Closest to the Pin” Contests – Powered by Serra Automotive of Saginaw

WSGW Invites YOU to Play in the “Closest to the Pin” contests (powered by Serra Automotive of Saginaw) for Your chance to Win a Foursome Entry in the
WSGW WinVitational on August 16 at the Sawmill (Presented by West Side Decorating Center and Powered by Branham’s Jewelry).
The first of three “Closest to the Pin” contests is TODAY  at The Sawmill
Listeners are invited to stop by between 6:30-9am and take three swings at the pin
At the end of the contest, the golfer closest to the pin wins a foursome in the WinVitational at The Sawmill on August 16
Plus, each closest to the pin contest includes the $10,000 “Hole In One” Presented by Buck Insurance in Freeland
Click this box for more WinVitational information and to purchase entries into the golf scramble (only $60 per person):

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

Every Tuesday Morning after the 7:30am news during the Great Lakes Loons season (this morning, following the 8:30am news due to the Closest to the Pin, Charlie talks with Tyler Kring of the Loons for all the updates, news, information, and fun of Great Lakes Loons Baseball (runs – posted by 9am)…..

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

*************************************************************

 

 

****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Queen “We Will Rock You”.   Brian May is 75.   He wrote the song.

 

