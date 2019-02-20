WSGW Morning Team Show: February 20, 2019 (Wednesday)

Waking Up on a WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

The Entire Lower Peninsula Under a Weather Advisory Today

The Upper Peninsula has a mix of Advisories and Warnings

The Advisories are posted for more potential of small ice accumulations than snow. More snow predictions for the northern areas.

The Warnings in the U.P. have snowfall predictions of 6-8″.

Our Great Lakes Bay Region Advisory in Effect from Noon-10pm. We may have icing conditions from .05″-.1″

TODAY, it’s the WSGW “Listen to the Mrs. Soup Cookoff” at the Maytag Store on Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw.

Eight Cooking Contestants will create their soups starting at 9am with judging at noon. Cash prizes awarded from The Maytag Store to the top three finishers and aprons provided by Michigan Sugar.

Art Lewis starts broadcasting at 9am on WSGW 790am, with Ann Williams joining at 10am on Listen to the Mrs., and Terry Henne with his Farm Show at 11:30am.

Here are the Soup Cookoff competitors…..

Ashley Monchilov – Caro: “Shrimp & Corn Chowder”

Christy Horn – Saginaw: “Easy Peasy Tomato Bisque”

Cheryl Williams – Bay City: “Old Time Lentil Soup”

Jamie Ferguson – Saginaw: “Cheesy chicken and Rice Soup”

Joan Gerhardt – Saginaw: “Smoked Salmon Soup”

Laura La Torre- Dryden: “Calico Bean and Andouille Sausage Soup with Toasted Johnycake and Sourcream”

Kamryn Chasnis – Saginaw: “Beef Noodle Soup

Tiffany Fiting – Brant: “Award Winning White Chicken Chili”

YOU are invited to join the fun. Chairs are set up for you to enjoy the fun and conversation with the cookers and fellow onlookers!

Charlie, Dave, and Pat with some Tigers Spring Training talk, including a Detroit News story that didn’t match the headline (runs 4:44)

Did the Polar Vortex KILL the Sting Bugs!?!?!

Do you want the “Trump” or the “Kim”…..

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) – Do you want the “Trump?” Or do you prefer the “Kim?” It’s a question being asked at a barbershop in Hanoi, Vietnam – and customers are voting for their favorite. It’s part of the hype in advance of the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Patrons can decide whether to have their hair dyed blond to match Trump – or jet black to invoke the image of Kim. The cuts are being offered for free to some customers by hairdresser Le Tuan Duong, who says those who want a youthful look have been opting for Kim’s hairstyle, while those who want to give off a power vibe have chosen Trump’s color.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Rihanna “SOS“. She is 31 today.

