WSGW Morning Team: September 6, 2023 (Wednesday)

3d rendering of a video reel with video film stretching around a big bucket full of popcorn. Watching movies. Leisure and culture. Video art.

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Jonathan (Mike off today) – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Today is “906 Day” in the Upper Peninsula (runs 4:06)…..

An “awwww” video as a dad returns to hug his daughter who missed him when he left for the day…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: A kids snack recalled in Britain because an online site referenced on the packaging was not kid friendly (runs 3:33)…..

PHOTO: Courtesy of Lidl

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: Dog attends a Metallica concert (runs 2:44)…..

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: An escaped 100-year-old tortoise is reunited with its family (runs 2:46)…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Smash Mouth “All Star“. An honor song for Steve Harwell dead at age 56.

