WSGW Morning Team: September 19, 2023 (Tuesday)

The Loons are playing for the Midwest League Championship vs the Cedar Rapids Kernels! It’s a 3 Game Series.

The Loons are down 1-0. Game 2 is tonight. Loons must win to extend the series to a “winner take all” Game 3 tomorrow!

Charlie talks with Eric Vandefifer of the Loons

The NFL Referee from the Lions/Seahawks Game Sunday that told a player “I’m Talking to America, here” is a Central Michigan Grad

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Lincoln’s Propagandist” (runs 3:13)…..

Two Bears on an Alaska Military Base Raid a Krispy Kreme Van

PHOTO: Shelly Deano via AP

Fisher-Price has Released an NSYNC Little People Collector Set

Michael Jackson’s Original “Moonwalk” Fedora to be Auctioned Off

PHOTO: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT

PIG FOUND WANDERING ON….. BACON CREEK ROAD

Police in Kentucky are trying to find the owner of a small, stray pig found wandering loose on the appropriately named Bacon Creek Road. The Corbin Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers came across the pig wandering loose on Bacon Creek Road while they were on patrol. The department shared a photo of the pig riding in the back seat of a patrol cruiser. “Seriously, if you own this pig. He is in custody at the Corbin Police Department. Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” police wrote. PHOTO: Corbin Police/Facebook

PHOTO: Australian News Channel 9News

Wake Up Song of the Day: Roger Whittaker “The Last Farewell“. Honor song as he has died at age 87.

