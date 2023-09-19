WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: September 19, 2023 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
September 19, 2023 4:34AM EDT
Share
WSGW Morning Team: September 19, 2023 (Tuesday)
L

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike  –  presented  by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

 

 

 

The Loons are playing for the Midwest League Championship vs the Cedar Rapids Kernels!   It’s a 3 Game Series.

The Loons are down 1-0.   Game 2 is tonight.   Loons must win to extend the series to a “winner take all” Game 3 tomorrow!

Charlie talks with Eric Vandefifer of the Loons

 

 

 

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

The NFL Referee from the Lions/Seahawks Game Sunday that told a player “I’m Talking to America, here” is a Central Michigan Grad

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Lincoln’s Propagandist”   (runs 3:13)…..

 

***********************************************

 

 

https://www.petinsurance.com/hamboneaward/nominees/2023/

 

***********************************************

 

 

Two Bears on an Alaska Military Base Raid a Krispy Kreme Van

PHOTO:     Shelly Deano via AP

This Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 photo provided by Shelly Deano shows two bears getting into a donut truck in Anchorage. Alaska. The bears on an Alaska military base raided the Krispy Kreme doughnut van that was stopped outside a convenience store during its delivery route. The driver usually left his doors open when he stopped at the store but this time a sow and one of her cubs that loiter nearby sauntered inside, where they stayed for probably 20 minutes Tuesday morning, said Shelly Deano, the store manager for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson JMM Express. (Shelly Deano via AP)

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

Fisher-Price has Released an NSYNC Little People Collector Set

 

***********************************************

 

 

Michael Jackson’s Original “Moonwalk” Fedora to be Auctioned Off

PHOTO:     Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT

Jackson wore the fedora when he debuted his moonwalk and hit single 'Billie Jean' (Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT)

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

 

PIG FOUND WANDERING ON…..   BACON CREEK ROAD

Police in Kentucky are trying to find the owner of a small, stray pig found wandering loose on the appropriately named Bacon Creek Road.

The Corbin Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers came across the pig wandering loose on Bacon Creek Road while they were on patrol.

The department shared a photo of the pig riding in the back seat of a patrol cruiser.

“Seriously, if you own this pig. He is in custody at the Corbin Police Department. Please hurry before the Corbin Fire Department gets hungry,” police wrote.

PHOTO:     Corbin Police/Facebook

No photo description available.

 

 

 

PHOTO:     Australian News Channel 9News

Hugo Fiuza had appeared on Australian news channel 9News

 

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Government Shutdown

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

You are invited to join Us with our Sister Station and a Golf Event on Tuesday, September 19!

Core Fore Invitational Golf Outing (with WSGW)

 

 

***********************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

 

***********************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Studio Sponsor (and overall studio sponsor)

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Midland

Proud to offer full lines from top manufacturers in the industry.

When you work with Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery, you will have access to the latest product options and designs.

Premier Kitchen & Bath Gallery - Kitchen Remodeler in Midland

 

 

***********************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Roger Whittaker “The Last Farewell“.    Honor song as he has died at age 87.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team

Popular Stories

1

Midland Man Charged with Assault for Cutting Woman
2

Chesaning Man Arrested for Assaulting a Minor
3

St. Joseph Parish of Saginaw Commemorates 150 years
4

Bay City Bridge Partners to Begin Processing Tolls
5

Community Rallies in Support of Family Who Lost Son and Home in Fire