WSGW Morning Team: September 15, 2023 (Friday)

One of the most famous and longest used company emblems is changing. The script logo has been used since 1887. It was based on the signature of company co-founder James Wood Johnson. Johnson and Johnson says the modern logo will reflect its sharpened focus on pharmaceuticals and medical devices. J&J also cites children no longer learning to write cursive in school that could make the signature unrecognizable.

New Logo Introduced Yesterday

Old Script Logo

HERE ARE TWO LINKS FOR THE IG NOBEL PRIZES for 2023

Click for Link to the 2023 Ig Nobel Prizes

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A criminal uses various methods of “getaway vehicles” but in the end doesn’t get away (runs 2:47)…..

World Record for Longest Hair on Male Teenager (he’s never had a haircut in his life)

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $20 Gift Certificate to Sullivan's Restaurant in Saginaw for only $10!!!

This Week, You Had Chances to Win Family Four Packs of Tickets

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”

The Dow Event Center – September 22-24

This all new script, a parody of the classic television show, imagines what the girls would be doing if they were alive today in 2023. Starring male actors as the iconic TV characters: Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

You are invited to join Us with our Sister Station and a Golf Event on Tuesday, September 19!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Marvin Gaye “Let’s Get It On“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Fifty years ago in 1973, Marvin hit #1 for two non-consecutive weeks (hit #1 then dropped off for a week when Helen Reddy hit #1 with “Delta Dawn”). This song became his most successful single for Motown and helped give him a reputation as a sex symbol.

