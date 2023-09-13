WSGW Morning Team: September 13, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

This all new script, a parody of the classic television show, imagines what the girls would be doing if they were alive today in 2023. Starring male actors as the iconic TV characters: Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Bill O’Reilly made a reference in his commentary this morning of the great job Queen Latifah did singing the National Anthem before the Sunday Night Football game.

We thought since he mentioned it, and since this is the date in 1814 the British starting attacking Fort McHenry, eventually leading Francis Scott Key to writing the Star-Spangled Banner in the early hours of September 14…..

Click for Link to story and video of Queen Latifah singing the National Anthem

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Ten things You think are important now, but won’t care about in the future (8:08)…..

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: There is a new book coming out about the JFK assassination (runs 6:10)…..

MYSTERIOUS 23-MILE YELLOW LINE ON HIGHWAY IN FLORIDA

Sept. 12 (UPI) — Drivers on a stretch of highway in the Jacksonville, Fla., area reported a mysterious yellow line weaving through lanes, and officials said they are still trying to determine its origins.

The yellow line was discovered this week on a 23-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 95, starting at the Acosta Bridge and ending at St. Johns County Road 210 in St. Augustine. Drivers said the yellow line, which would usually denote a barrier vehicles aren’t supposed to cross, weaves in and out of lanes. “You couldn’t not notice it,” driver Richard Campbell told First Coast News. Some travelers raised concerns about safety.

“It’s a yellow line with a yellow line on the other side,” Richard Albandy told WJXT-TV. “Most people like, especially if they are out of town, they’re not really too much looking at if that’s the line that goes where they’re supposed to go. They are trying to get to their destination.”

Florida Department of Transportation officials said they believe the line is the result of paint spilling from a truck, but they have yet to identify the source. “I don’t believe that anybody has taken responsibility for it yet. But we’re going to work with whoever we can make sure that that’s identified,” FDOT Community Outreach Manager Hampton Ray said.

FDOT officials warned operators of self-driving vehicles to switch the feature off while traveling in the area to avoid their vehicles becoming confused.

“We’re going to have an operation, where we take a street sweeper, with a wire brush, and we will be going and doing our best to dislodge some of the yellow paint from the roadway,” Ray said. “We do not expect this to be the end-all solution.”

LIGHTNING STRIKES CHIMNEY ON HOME IN ENGLAND

Homeowners in Oxfordshire, England, are lucky to be alive after a thunderstorm came through the town on September 10 and lightning struck the chimney on the top of their home just moments after they left to get lunch.

The stunning lightning strike was caught on camera by a neighbor’s Ring security camera. Neighbors called the fire department after the 300-million-volt strike.

The strike also left the home with three large holes in the roof and structural damage around the door frames. The chimney bricks fell from the house down onto the homeowners’ car below.

Homes are struck by lightning more often than one may expect.

The National Fire Protection Association says an average of 22,600 fires were started by lightning each year between 2007 and 2011.

From China, Dozens of Crocodiles Escape During Floods

Wake Up Song of the Day: Blood, Sweat, and Tears “Spinning Wheel“. David Clayton-Thomas is 82 today. He wrote this song.

