WSGW Morning Team: October 23, 2023 (Monday)

May 25, 2024

Saturday at 8pm

For YEARS, Every Monday Morning after the 6:30am news, Your Morning Team talks Lions Football

Every Year, we anticipate this is the year we talk Lions Football all the way to the Super Bowl!!!

Is this the year?!?!

Lions Talk with Comments from Coach Dan Campbell, plus a reference to the Michigan-MSU Game, and a Congratulations to the Midland Dow Boys Tennis Team for Claiming a State Championship (runs 8:51)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Coming in the future, Olympic Esports Games (runs 5:04)…..

In honor of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s 64th Birthday, we played his “Ricky song for the Comedy Corner!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZlLQLFq_H4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZlLQLFq_H4

University of Michigan Snake Collection now the Largest in the World (story from Detroit Free Press)

PHOTO: Eric Bronson/Michigan Photography

World Record for Dancing with Most Wine Glasses Balanced on Head

“Trashy” Wedding Photo



Charlie and Mike and YOU: The mannequin did it! Busted for stealing! (runs 3:30)…..

Just under a month away from Positive Results Downtown Saginaw "Holidays in the Heart of the City"!

Latest WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU! Is now the time You would Vote for a Third Party Candidate for President?

Wake Up Song of the Day: Robbie Dupree “Steal Away“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. This is an example of an artist who had two songs to chart, both in 1980. “Steal Away” hit #6. The other song, “Hot Rod Hearts”, hit #15. Fans of Robbie remember both, but the song that dominated was “Steal Away”. He received a Grammy nomination as Best New Artist, but lost to Christopher Cross.

