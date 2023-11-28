WSGW Morning Team: November 28, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Zinn’s Missing Airmen” (runs 3:00 )…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Could vehicles in the future be able to stop you from speeding? And, this is the 100th anniversary of a “traffic helper” we face everyday when we travel…..

PHOTO: © US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A warning from law enforcement about a new iPhone feature…..

Lobster Caught in Maine is Half Red and Half Blue AND Half Male and Half Female

(UPI) — A lobster caught in Maine is drawing attention online for a couple of unusual attributes — it’s half red and half blue, as well as half male and half female.

Jacob Knowles said the lobster was brought to him by a friend and fellow lobsterman, and he dubbed the crustacean Bowie in honor of musician David Bowie’s famously androgynous style and mismatched eye colors.

“I was very blown away by it,” Knowles told NPR. He said the lobster is an extremely rare find. “Nobody I’ve talked to in the harbor has ever seen one like this either,” he said. “So, that speaks pretty loudly.”

New England Aquarium biologist Jordan Baker said only about 1 in 50 million lobsters share Bowie’s bicolored appearance. “There are these embryo mutations or changes in that ontogenetic development,” Baker said. “The combination of embryos or division that basically make two different animals.”

Knowles said Bowie is currently being kept in a cage in the ocean.

Baker said she is hoping the lobsterman will consider donating Bowie to the aquarium, which is already home to multiple lobsters of unusual colors. “A lot of lobstermen in our area, in Maine and the rest of New England have been really generous when they find these rarities and offer them to us,” she said.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. When do YOU think is the right time to start displaying Christmas decorations and playing Christmas music?

NEXT WEEK, December 4 -8, you can join WSGW and Impact Saginaw Credit Unions for “Lights Before Christmas”!

It’s a chance to bring joy to Covenant Kids hospitalized at Covenant Healthcare during the holidays!

Plus, a special opportunity for “Lights Before Christmas” toy donations at the Saginaw Spirit game on Wednesday! (get link to find out more information)

WSGW, along with our sister station 94.5 The Moose, honor the United States of America with the “Pledge Kid”, presented by Dan Dan the Mattress Man!

Each weekday after the 7am news, the WSGW Morning Team with Charlie and Mike will play a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance from a school age kid.

Click the link to find out how to submit your kid reciting the pledge!

Here is the Pledge Kid(s) for November 28

REMINDER!

Wake Up Song of the Day: Gene Autry “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (it was on network TV last night)

