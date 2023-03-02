WSGW Morning Team: March 2, 2023 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team with Charlie and Denyse and Pat – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

*************************************************

Don’t Scream! It was just a movie promotion…..

*************************************************

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU asking YOU to be a Supreme Court Justice and rule on the issue of Student Loan Forgiveness

*************************************************

The WSGW Home Improvement Contest presented by the Saginaw Home Builders Association is Your Chance to Win a $1,000 gift certificate to your choice of business!

*************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Denyse and Pat is now sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Restless Heart “I’ll Still Be Loving You“. Larry Stewart, a founder and lead singer for the group, is 64. Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team