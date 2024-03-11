WSGW Morning Team: March 11, 2024 (Monday)

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Did everyone survive the time change? And, what is the latest regarding the talk about ending the time changes…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: The Defense Department’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) says there is no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Pistons GM Troy Weaver as an altercation with a fan over the weekend…..

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU: Krispy Kreme has new St. Patrick’s Day donuts, including your chance to get a free donut…..

March 7 (UPI) — A total of 100 people gathered in Wales to play the longest distance game of tug of war, which spanned 1,694 feet.

Foundation Coleg Sir Gar, the Wales Young Farmers Club and Pembrey Country Park teamed up at the park’s Cefn Sidan beach to pull on opposite ends of a lengthy rope.

The teams of 50 people each were captained by Welsh rugby legends Scott Quinnell and Elinor Snowsill.

Snowsill’s team ended up winning the game, which earned a Guinness World Record for the longest distance game of tug of war.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Carly Simon “Nobody Does it Better”. It’s a “Songs that Peaked at #2 Monday”! Every Monday, we play a song that you may think hit #1, but never did. Or, perhaps you thought this song never did as well to reach #2! In 1977, Carly peaked at #2 for three weeks with the title song from the James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me”. It was the first Bond song to be titled different from the name of the movie since “Dr. No” in 1962, though the line “the spy who loved me” is in the lyrics. It was #1 on the Easy Listening Chart and was named the #1 Adult Contemporary song for 1977. It was her second biggest world wide hit after “You’re So Vain”. However, it was kept off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks by Debby Boone “You Light Up My Life”. “Nobody Does it Better” was composed by Marvin Hamlisch with lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager.

