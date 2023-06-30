WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: June 30, 2023 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
June 30, 2023 5:21AM EDT
Ugly House

It's the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike

 

 

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     Today is when Michigan's New Distracted Driving Law goes into effect

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and YOU:     An update on the "Sriracha" shortage that will continue into this summer

 

 

The Sriracha hot sauce shortage is back. Huy Fong Foods says it's experiencing an “unprecedented inventory shortage” and it does not know when supplies will return to store shelves.

 

 

 

Video Report of Strange Case in a Neighborhood in Kansas City not Receiving Mail for Two Months because of a Vicious Dog that was Never Found

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

50% OFF “FAMILY FUN DEAL” 1/2 HOUR OF AXE THROWING AND A 1/2 HOUR OF VIRTUAL ARCHERY AT DAYLIGHT OUTFITTERS ($90 Value)

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: NIL for Michigan High School Athletes

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Irene Cara “Flashdance…  What a Feeling“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   40 years ago in 1983, Irene co-wrote and sang the song “Flashdance… What a Feeling” (from the film Flashdance), for which she shared an Academy Award for Best Original Song and won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1984.   It was a #1 song for 6 weeks.   She died in November 2022 at age 63 from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.

 

 

