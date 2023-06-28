WSGW Morning Team: June 28, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Are you aware of the latest TikTok trend featuring the McDonald’s character Grimace?!?! (runs 3:29)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Are You Kidding Me?!?! A children’s lemonade stand becomes an issue with the Department of Labor! (runs 4:37)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Beer for Free for Fourth of July?!?! (runs 2:36)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: For Fourth of July at select Major League Ballparks, including Comerica Park, “Pepsi Colachup” (runs 3:24)…..

Man is Only Passenger on Entire Airplane

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day: Kellie Pickler “Best Days of Your Life“. Kellie is 37 today. This is a song co-written by Taylor Swift who also does background vocals.

