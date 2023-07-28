WSGW Morning Team: July 28, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

TONIGHT!!!!!

Going on through Sunday

The Labadie Rib Fest at Vet’s Park in Bay City

Today is the “Charity Challenge” as various media team up with the rib competitors to raise money for charity

WSGW is teamed up with Johnson’s BBQ from Chesapeacke, Virginia

Have fun and raise funds between Noon-1pm today

Charlie and Mike and YOU: What do you have to do for a chance to win “Subway for Life”?!?! (runs 3:41)…..

Click this Link for the Subway for Life Contest

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An Amazon Driver becomes an Amazon Diver and it’s captured on video (runs 3:23)…..

Here is Video of Amazon Diver

A Whale Rarity! Three Humpback Whales Breached and it’s on Video

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU!

You can Win a Pair of Tickets to Any One Day of the Saginaw County Fair

Click for Link to Saginaw County Fair

Purchase Your Entry today so you can play golf with us!

OR, Win Your Invitation by playing “Closest to the Pin”…..

YOU Can Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to Help YOUR Old Ugly House!

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day: Jim Croce “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 60 years ago in 1973 Jim hit #1 for 2 weeks. The song earned him two nominations for Grammy Awards in the Pop Male Vocalist and Record of the Year categories. It was his only number-one single while he was alive. Jim died in a plane crash just a couple months later on September 20, 1973. His song “Time in a Bottle” was #1 in November that year.

