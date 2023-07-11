WSGW Morning Team: July 11, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

You can follow the Great Lakes Loons all Season Long with WSGW! Listen for Charlie talking with Eric Vandefifer every Tuesday morning for updates and information on Loons Baseball (runs 10:49)…..

***********************************************

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Rising Sun Shipwreck” (runs 3:01)

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Man fails badly at attempted robbery (runs 4:20)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: A celebrity chef says you should never cook a burger on a grill as he declares “grills such for burgers” (runs 3:13)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Possible proof that gorillas do have human qualities?!?! (runs 3:15)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A college has wrong name on graduates degrees!?!? (runs 2:54)…..

***********************************************

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of divers and snorkelers listened to an underwater concert that advocated coral reef protection Saturday in the Florida Keys. The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival, which also spotlighted eco-conscious diving, took place at Looe Key Reef, an area of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary located about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Big Pine Key.

Established in 1990, the sanctuary protects 3,800 square miles (9,800 square kilometers) of waters including the barrier reef that parallels the 125-mile-long (201-kilometer-long) island chain.

Participants swam among Looe Key’s colorful marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by a local radio station. The music was piped undersea through waterproof speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef. The oceanic playlist included the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine,” Jimmy Buffett’s “Fins” and the theme from “The Little Mermaid.” Tunes were interspersed with diver awareness messages about ways to minimize environmental impacts on the world’s coral reefs, whose rich biodiversity has led them to be called the rainforests of the sea.

While the festival’s primary purpose was to encourage reef preservation, it also afforded a singular underwater experience. “Mermaids” and other costumed characters added unique visual elements to the auditory offering on part of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

The four-hour musical event was staged by local radio station 104.1 FM and the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce.

***********************************************

***********************************************

***********************************************

***********************************************

***********************************************

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Peter Nero “Summer of 42“. Peter died July 6 at age 89. This cover version from the movie was a pop hit for Peter in 1971.

