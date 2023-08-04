WSGW Morning Team: August 4, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Summer Relief Matching Gift Campaign A group of compassionate friends have offered a Matching Challenge gift of $72,000 to provide emergency food, shelter and life-changing help for Mid-Michigan’s neediest men, women and children this summer. With Your support, Rescue Ministries can continue to provide safe emergency shelter to homeless men, women and children in the area. If you have any questions regarding your online donation, please contact 989-752-6051 ext. 124 or email [email protected].

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Some Friday Music Fun with Frankenmuth’s Greta Van Fleet, with Cardi B., with the estate of Freddie Mercury of Queen, and with Metallica (runs 8:56)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The most dangerous intersections in Saginaw County (runs 5:32)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: There’s a new board game to play, “Monopoly Scrabble” (runs 4:36)…..

Charlie and Mike and Art and YOU: The Lions have sold out season tickets (runs 4:19)…..

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 9:33)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You could name a Mackinac Island fudge creation (runs 3:13)…..

Click for Entry in the “Fun-tastical Fudge Naming Competition”

Beware of Foaming Watermelon

PHOTO: Julie Raines

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Purchase Your Entry today so you can play golf with us!

OR, Win Your Invitation by playing “Closest to the Pin”…..

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

Wake Up Song of the Day: Maureen McGovern “The Morning After“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. It was 60 years ago in 1973 Maureen hit #1 for 2 weeks with this cover song from the movie “The Poseidon Adventure”. In the movie, the song was performed by the character Nonnie, but actually sung by vocal double Renee Armand. It won an Oscar for Best Original Song. After that success, Maureen this version and had her own success.

