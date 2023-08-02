WSGW Morning Team: August 2, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

***********************************************

C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S

Closest to the Pin Contest Winner #2 at Twin Oaks Golf Club on August 1: Hunter Dungey of Freeland – 5’8″

One More to Go Next Tuesday… Click Link for Details…..

***********************************************

Winners of the Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at Day One of the Saginaw County Fair on Tuesday

The competition sponsored by WSGW, Pioneer Sugar, Star of the West Milling Company, American Crystal Sugar Beets, ACH Seeds

1st Place: Joan Gerhardt of Saginaw – Triple Berry Surprise ($150 Visa gift card donated by Star of the West and 40 pound of pure, all-natural, white granulated Pioneer Sugar donated by Michigan Sugar Company)

2nd Place: Emma Pappas of Merrill – Pappas Peach Custard Pie ($100 Visa gift card and 20 pounds of sugar)

3rd Place: Carol Nolan of Hemlock – Caramel Apple Pie ($50 Visa gift card and 10 pounds of sugar)

See More on the Michigan Sugar Facebook Page

WSGW’s Art Lewis shows a completed pie to judges (Photo: Michigan Sugar)

***********************************************

Summer Relief Matching Gift Campaign A group of compassionate friends have offered a Matching Challenge gift of $72,000 to provide emergency food, shelter and life-changing help for Mid-Michigan’s neediest men, women and children this summer. With Your support, Rescue Ministries can continue to provide safe emergency shelter to homeless men, women and children in the area. If you have any questions regarding your online donation, please contact 989-752-6051 ext. 124 or email [email protected].

***********************************************

Charlie and Mike and YOU: You could be the new “Chief Uno Player” (runs 4:07)…..

Chief UNO Player

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and YOU: You be the judge, is this bear real or not?!?! (runs 3:54)…..

***********************************************

Charlie and Jonathan and Art and YOU: A country music superstar will be kicking off Sunday Night Football again, plus three country music stars have accomplished something that has never happened before on the Billboard Ho1 100 chart (runs 3:23)…..

***********************************************

California Company Turns Recycled Water Into Beer!

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

Purchase Your Entry today so you can play golf with us!

OR, Win Your Invitation by playing “Closest to the Pin”…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Lennon Sisters “Tonight You Belong to Me“. Kathy Lennon is 80 today.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team