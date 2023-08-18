WSGW Morning Team: August 17, 2023 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Is it possible choosing what arm to receive vaccinations may matter?!?! (runs 4:33)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: A woman in Texas saw this animal in her backyard and no one seems to know what it is (runs 3:41)…..

PHOTOS: Tina Kahlig

Charlie and Mike and YOU: He’s known as the “Ironman” as he beats himself with a sledgehammer

PHOTO: Reuters © ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI

Charlie and Mike and YOU: An actor that appeared in big made for TV movie and a big theater movie will be releasing a memoir (runs 1:43)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Aliens seen in a Peruvian village sounds like a Scooby-Doo cartoon (runs 5:01)…..

PHOTO: RPP

At 88-years-old, She is the Guinness World Record for Oldest Competitive Female Cross-Country Skier…..

PHOTO: Guinness World Record

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU to get a $30 Gift Certificate from Edible Arrangements for Only $15…..

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: Beyonce featuring Jay-Z “Crazy in Love“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50-60-70 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. Already 20 years ago, in 2003, Beyonce featuring Jay-Z was #1 for 8 weeks. The song was the first single released from her first album. She won Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Beyonce and Jay-Z married in 2008.

