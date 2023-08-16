WSGW Morning Team: August 16, 2023 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

***********************************************

Off the Gold Coast of Australia, the Sea World Rescue Team helps a whale entangled in an anchor

***********************************************

15-Year-Old Girl sets Guinness World Record for flipping over the most people on roller skates

***********************************************

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

***********************************************

The WSGW Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Michael sponsored by

Paint Bull

on Bay Road in Saginaw

Paint Bull has been serving the Great Lakes Bay Region for over 30 years and is excited to continue to build on service offerings to all valued customers!

While Paint Bull continues to provide quality repairs on minor automotive damage at affordable prices, you can now enjoy services such as detailing, paint protection, film installation, and the latest graphene coating applications!

Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, a professional detailer, or just want your vehicle to look its best, Paint Bull will help with the quality products and services you need!

Paint Bull, on Bay Road, north of Shattuck, Saginaw

************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Madonna “Borderline“. She is 65 today.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to TheMorning Team