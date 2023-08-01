WSGW Morning Team: August 1, 2023 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike – presented by Paint Bull in Saginaw…..

TODAY is the Second of Three “Closest to the Pin” Contests…..

You can follow the Great Lakes Loons all Season Long with WSGW! Listen for Charlie talking with Eric Vandefifer every Tuesday morning for updates and information on Loons Baseball (runs 9:23)…..

WSGW’s Art Lewis and Terry Henne broadcast live from 9-Noon on Day One of the Saginaw County Fair

WSGW along with Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, and American Crystal Sugar Beets present: Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair on Tuesday, August 1. Here are the contestants trying to win one of three cash prizes…..

Joan Gerhardt – Triple Berry Surprise

Linda Schmidt – Golden Apple Pie w/ Caramel Sauce

Shana Newton – Blueberry Cinnamon Pie

Carl Bruse – Hometown Fruit Pie

Jennie Carlton – Sweet Cherry Pie

Theresa Devault – Rubarb Custard Pie

Andrea Booker – The Best Cherry Pie You Will Ever Eat

Sally Sibthorpe – Michigan Harvest Pie

Carol Nolan – Carmel Apple Pie

Rebecca Yager – Mixed Berry Pie

Tim Rivard – Blueberry Raspberry Pie

Emma Pappas – Pappas Peach Custard Pie

Marjorie Demo – Maple Apple Bacon Pie

Emma Dupuis – Blackberry Cream Pie

Charlie and Mike and YOU: Taco Bell is the latest fast food restaurant to be sued for false advertising (runs 4:49)…..

Charlie and Mike and YOU: The Barbie movie soundtrack setting new chart records in the United Kingdom (runs

podcast posted by 9am

WSGW Broadcasts on Tuesday, August 1, from Day One of the Saginaw County Fair

Wake Up Song of the Day: The Champs “Tequila“. To honor Pee-wee Herman, Paul Reubens, who died yesterday at age 70 from cancer.

