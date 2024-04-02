WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW Morning Team: April 2, 2024 (Tuesday)

By Charlie Rood
April 2, 2024 4:27AM EDT
It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team with YOU and Charlie and Mike and Jonathan (not with us today)

 

 

 

 

 

Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show, it’s the “Michigan History Moment”, and this morning, featuring “Fordson Tractors”…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Mike and Jonathan and YOU:     Ahead of the impending invasion of cicadas, we learn of a nasty fungus that targets the insect…..

PHOTO:     Ikea

PHOTO:     KRAFT

PHOTO:     Scotch

This year's April Fools' Day pranks by brands include "Scotch by Scotch Brand," a supposed Scotch whiskey from the makers of Scotch tape. Photo courtesy of Scotch

 

 

PHOTO:     Reddit

A Reddit post detailing one a 30-minute

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE:     Joe Sene/PA via AP

A view of a poster advertising comedian Ed Gamble's Hot Diggity Dog tour on the Bakerloo line platform at Embankment underground station in London, Wednesday March 27, 2024. Gamble has been ordered to change a subway station poster campaign for his new standup show because the image of a hot dog violated the transit network’s ban on junk food advertising. The poster for the show, “Hot Diggity Dog,” showed a mustard- and ketchup-smeared Gamble beside a half-eaten hot dog on a plate. A bemused Gamble replaced the wiener with a cucumber, and the poster was approved. (Joe Sene/PA via AP)

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    The Cars “Shake it Up”.   Drummer David Robinson is 75.

 

 

