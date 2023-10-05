Two Injured in Gladwin County Bus Crash

Two people were injured in a bus crash in Gladwin County Wednesday morning.

According to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office, a 78-year-old man was driving an empty County Transit bus on Sugar River Road around 8:20 a.m. and crashed into a 2006 GMC Sierra that was travelling south on Round Lake Road. Authorities say the 83-year-old woman driving the pickup had to be cut out by firefighters using the jaws of life. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.