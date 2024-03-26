Storm Master Exteriors Donates $2,500 To The Greater Saginaw Amateur Hockey Association.

Storm Master Exteriors, partnering with the Saginaw Spirit, created an initiative that benefits youth hockey. For each Saginaw Spirit win during the 2023-2024 season, Storm master Exteriors donated $50 to the Greater Saginaw Amateur Hockey Association. A total of $2,500 has been donated as a result of the Saginaw Spirit winning fifty games this season.

“My oldest son has been playing here since he’s been four years old,” said Eugene Therrien, owner of Storm Master Exteriors. “The impact of hockey on his life has been phenomenal. It’s the experience of being here throughout the years with him and the other families that has made a lasting impact on our lives.”

Storm Master Exteriors and Saginaw Spirit’s donation showcases their commitment to youth hockey.