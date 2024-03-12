Life Church In Saginaw Is Dropping Easter Eggs From The Sky

Life Church is dropping 30,000 Easter eggs filled with prizes on March 30th at their Saginaw Campus location. A helicopter will drop eggs from the sky at 2p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. for children 0-11 years old. This free event is open for the public and will feature the Easter bunny as part of the occasion.

For more information about the egg drop event and Easter weekend worship services visit online at LifeChurchMichigan.com/Easter.