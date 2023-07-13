WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Police Serve Warrants at Tuscola County Residence

By jonathan.dent
July 13, 2023 2:27PM EDT
Share
State Police Serve Warrants at Tuscola County Residence
State Police Serve Warrants at Tuscola County Residence (MSP)

Michigan State Police were at a Tuscola County residence Thursday serving arrest and search warrants.

Shortly after noon, it was announced that troopers were on the scene at a home in the 8000 block of Birch Run Road in Arbela Township. According to MSP, someone at the home was wanted on charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police brought an armored vehicle and several troopers while executing the warrants after the suspect allegedly made threats relating to their arrest.

Officials say there is no danger to the public, though there may be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

Popular Stories

1

9 hit in drive-by shooting on D.C. street during July Fourth celebrations
2

Bay County Authorities Searching for Missing and Endangered Woman
3

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
4

Juvenile Murder Suspect Recaptured after Escaping in Saginaw
5

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House