State Police Serve Warrants at Tuscola County Residence

Michigan State Police were at a Tuscola County residence Thursday serving arrest and search warrants.

Shortly after noon, it was announced that troopers were on the scene at a home in the 8000 block of Birch Run Road in Arbela Township. According to MSP, someone at the home was wanted on charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police brought an armored vehicle and several troopers while executing the warrants after the suspect allegedly made threats relating to their arrest.

Officials say there is no danger to the public, though there may be an increased police presence in the area for some time.