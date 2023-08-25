WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Sheriff’s Services Diminished in Gladwin County Following Millage Failure

By jonathan.dent
August 25, 2023 4:00AM EDT
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office has announced a reduction in services following the failure of a millage proposal on the August 8th ballot.

The sheriff’s office will be closed to the public on Mondays and Wednesdays, and will be open between 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The agency says services like fingerprint requests, gun registrations, offender registrations, and purchase permits will need to be done during those times. Residents in need of non-emergency law enforcement services outside of those hours should call (989) 426-9284.

The sheriff’s office says the reduction is because a proposal of 1.5 mills for six years failed by 74 votes. The proposal will reappear on the ballot in November after an approval by the Gladwin County Board of Commissioners.

