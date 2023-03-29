Saginaw to Host 2024 Memorial Cup

Saginaw has been selected to host the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup in 2024.

The Spirit will join the 2024 champions of the Ontario, Western, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leagues in the competition, and all games of the tournament will be nationally televised in Canada, as well as on the NHL Network in the US.

2024 will be the first time in 26 years that the tournament is hosted by an American city, Saginaw will become the fourth American city to ever have the honor.

The Canadian Hockey League will be hosting a press conference which will be open to the public on Thursday at 1:00 in the atrium of the Dow Event Center to announce further details.

This year’s Memorial Cup will be held in Kamloops, British Columbia beginning on May 25th.

Full Story: https://saginawspirit.com/article/saginaw-host-2024-memorial-cup-presented-kia