Saginaw County Health Dept Orders Essential Employee Screening
(source: Centers for Disease Control)
The Saginaw County health department has enacted a public health emergency order for businesses deemed essential, effective 12 a.m. April 3rd.
County Health Officer Christina Harrington issued the order (ORDER SCHD2020-02) to help lower the spread of COVID-19 between employees and patrons of businesses that are remaining open because they’ve been deemed essential by Governor Whitmer’s statewide order.
Businesses now need to develop and implement a daily screening procedure for all staff upon reporting to work- Asking if the employee has symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, or diarrhea.
A temperature check is also strongly recommended when a touchless thermometer is available, in lieu of verbal confirmation.
If an employee answers ‘yes’ to any of the screening questions, or answers that they’ve been in contact with someone carrying COVID-19 in the past 14 days, the employee is not permitted on the work site and should self-isolate at home.
Businesses will also need to implement a social distancing plans and limit indoor capacities utilizing contact barriers, entrance limits, or specialized hours; and visibly publish the order at all building entrances.
Harrington adds that businesses found in violation of the order are subject to citation and penalties as outlined in the Michigan Public Health Code.