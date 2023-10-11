Saginaw County Health Department Distributing Radon Testing Kits

The Saginaw County Health Department is distributing free radon testing kits for the month of October, and urging residents to test their homes ahead of the upcoming heating season.

Radon, a naturally-occurring odorless and colorless gas, is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, accounting for approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths annually, according to EPA estimates. The health department says since radon is invisible and odorless, it’s often overlooked, and symptoms such as headaches, nausea, or fatigue go unnoticed.

The free DIY test kits provided by the health department are typically priced at $10, covering lab analysis and postage. Free kits can be obtained at SCHD at 1600 North Michigan Avenue and at the Rehmann Health Center in Chesaning.