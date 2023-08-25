Person Dies in Flint Fire, Suspect Arrested for Arson, Murder
August 25, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Authorities in Flint say a fire Wednesday night is believed to be an arson and homicide.
Firefighters responded to the Westgate Manor Apartment Complex around 11 p.m. Officials say crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from one of the units, and a body was discovered on the second floor. Police have reportedly made an arrest in connection to the fire.
The suspect’s identity has not been released pending arraignment.